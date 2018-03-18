SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) — Authorities in Los Angeles County say a suspect has been killed in an officer-involved shooting in south El Monte.

Homicide detectives say the incident unfolded around 9 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Durfee Avenue.

It was there that authorities say the shooting occurred. A suspect was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies were injured.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately disclosed.

Anyone with more information about the incident was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

