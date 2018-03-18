THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – The couple involved in an attempted murder-suicide Saturday in Thousand Oaks has been identified.

A female employee of a store at a Thousand Oaks mall is dead after her ex-husband shot her and attempted to shoot himself.

The man — now identified as 33-year-old Kevin Crane of Thousand Oaks — remains in critical condition Sunday, authorities said.

The woman was identified as Parisa Siddiqi, 29, of Thousand Oaks.

Sometime before 2:30 p.m., Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies responded to The Oaks Mall, located at 350 W Hillcrest Dr., for reports of gunshots.

Siddiqi was working at the Paper Source stationary store when her ex-husband entered the store, began arguing with her and fatally shot her.

Crane then attempted to kill himself with the gun but failed. He was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The couple reportedly has two children.