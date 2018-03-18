LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A motorcyclist has died after being hit by one vehicle and struck by a second near Echo Park.

The overnight crash unfolded just after 2 a.m. Saturday on the 5 Freeway north of State Route 2.

It was there that authorities say the victim was initially rear-ended and ejected from his bike by the first car, who fled the scene.

After that collision, the victim managed to stand on the roadway in the number 3 lane when he was struck by a second car.

As a result of that collision, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Emery Becker.

While investigating, officers arrested the driver in the second collision. She was identified as Alexandra Silva.

Silva was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and vehicular manslaughter.

Authorities asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call Ofc. M. Jones at the Central Los Angeles California Highway Patrol Office at (213) 744-2331.

The case is still being investigated.