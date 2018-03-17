SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman was killed near a bus stop in South Los Angeles Friday night in a possible drive-by shooting.

Just before 10 p.m., a woman believed to be in her 30s or 40s was shot multiple times in the area of South Broadway and West 83rd Street, Los Angeles police said. She died at the scene. Her name was not released.

The suspect may have fled in a white service van with a blue stripe, police said.

No suspects or motive have been identified. Investigators are unclear if the shooting was gang-related.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch