SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman was killed near a bus stop in South Los Angeles Friday night in a possible drive-by shooting.

Just before 10 p.m., a woman believed to be in her 30s or 40s was shot multiple times in the area of South Broadway and West 83rd Street, Los Angeles police said. She died at the scene. Her name was not released.

The suspect may have fled in a white service van with a blue stripe, police said.

No suspects or motive have been identified. Investigators are unclear if the shooting was gang-related.