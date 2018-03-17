LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a 23-year-old convicted robber who removed his GPS tracking device and escaped from a reentry center in Long Beach Friday.

Christopher Pinon was reported missing just before 3:30 p.m. after it was discovered that his GPS device had been tampered with, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports.

Pinon was being housed in a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Long Beach. His GPS device was later found in a trash can in the area of West Washington Boulevard and South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles.

Pinot was convicted of second-degree robbery and sentenced to three years in prison, which he began serving in July 2017. In January of this year, he was transferred from the Wasco State Prison to the MCRP.

He was scheduled to be released on probation in November.

The MCRP program is a voluntary program for inmates who have less than a year of prison time to serve. It provides services designed to help inmates transition back to civilian life.

Pinon is described as 5-foot-6, 190 pounds. When he disappeared, he was wearing a black hat, gray sweatpants, a gray jacket, a black t-shirt and black shoes.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.