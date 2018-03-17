LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Friends and family came to the location in Long Beach where their loved one was killed in a Maserati crash Friday night.

The crash split the vehicle in half. The driver is still in critical condition.

KCAL9’s Greg Mills spoke to the passenger’s loved ones.

“He just had a big heart. He was really sweet to everyone. Always welcomed me with a big hug,” said Jazzlin Puente about her relative, identified as Joey Testoni.

Family and extended family brought candles and flowers.

“We’re just shocked. We’re just in disbelief. Our family is just in utter shock right now,” said Melissa Puente.

Testoni was a passenger in the Maserati. It crashed just before 7 p.m. at Los Coyotes Diagonal in Long Beach.

The driver survived the crash and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said alcohol might have played a factor in the crash.

“I just can’t believe. It’s so unreal,” said Melissa.

She said Testoni was someone everyone loved being around. He made people feel special.

“He was just a happy-go-lucky person who always welcomed everybody in. Had a big heart. He was just an all-around great person,” said Melissa.

After the family gathered at the crash site, they headed over to Testoni’s house to try to comfort his wife and their two children.

“Shattered. Everybody’s shattered.,” said Melissa.

It will be some time before investigators can provide more answers about the fatal crash. But a few things were apparent.

Long Beach Police said the driver was speeding. He hit the brakes at the last second and skidded right into a palm tree.

It took two tow trucks to remove the halved vehicle — one for the front half and another for the back half.

If the car missed the tree, the Maserati would most likely have slammed into the cars at the drive-thru of an In-n-Out just feet away on a very busy Friday night.