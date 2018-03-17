(credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy)

Spring is almost here, and with it comes a bevy of concerts from top artists you won’t want to miss out on! From P!NK at the STAPLES Center to incredible Hollywood Bowl performances, we’ve got you covered!



One of the best and most buzzed-over new artists of the 2000s, LCD Soundsystem, will hit the stage for a two night engagement! The electro-disco-rock band is the project of James Murphy. Hollywood BowlDates: May 4 & 5, 2018One of the best and most buzzed-over new artists of the 2000s, LCD Soundsystem, will hit the stage for a two night engagement! The electro-disco-rock band is the project of James Murphy.



Legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor & His All-Star Band will play two back-to-back shows with special guest Bonnie Raitt. Hollywood BowlMay 31 & June 1, 2018Legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor & His All-Star Band will play two back-to-back shows with special guest Bonnie Raitt.



Musical legends Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper, who’ve been awarded nearly every industry award and honor including multiple Grammys, American Music Awards and VMA’s, plus two inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and many more, will be hitting the stage for a special two night performance! Hollywood BowlDates: June 25 & 26, 2018Musical legends Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper, who’ve been awarded nearly every industry award and honor including multiple Grammys, American Music Awards and VMA’s, plus two inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and many more, will be hitting the stage for a special two night performance!



Since 2000, this alt-rock band has been creating music and crowds have eaten up their hits. By 2009, Dashboard Confessional were pushing top notch singles and records. On April 21, the band will perform hits from their latest 2018 album “Crooked Shadows.” Hollywood PalladiumDate: April 21, 2018Since 2000, this alt-rock band has been creating music and crowds have eaten up their hits. By 2009, Dashboard Confessional were pushing top notch singles and records. On April 21, the band will perform hits from their latest 2018 album “Crooked Shadows.”