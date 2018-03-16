LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cherry, Coca-Cola, strawberry — just some of the classic flavors that come to mind when thinking of the summertime staple, slushies. Sonic Drive-In, however, wants to change that.

Beginning this summer, the fast food company will offer customers some relief from the heat with the introduction of a new concoction: pickle juice flavored slushies.

Coming this summer: Sonic Pickle Slush. 💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/aMMcmAKVTJ — Jennifer Mullaney (@JenMMullaney) March 16, 2018

According to a Sonic representative, the drive-in will unveil the pickle juice creation in restaurants nationwide in June.

Reps for the company say the drink is just as it sounds. Customers can expect a bright green, sweet, pickle-flavored soft drink.

Taste testers at Food and Wine visited Sonic headquarters to try the drink and say “it’s surprisingly delicious” and “sweet and tangy,” adding that “the bright brine compensates for the over-savoriness you might have been worried about.”