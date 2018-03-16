FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Cal State Fullerton’s Titans are getting ready to take on a behemoth when they take on No. 2 seed Purdue in the NCAA Tournament Friday.

Cal State Fullerton, the No. 15 seed, will take on Purdue’s Boilermakers at 9:40 a.m., and the odds are long, but star player Kyle Allman isn’t letting it faze him.

“We’ll just do what we’ve been doing, stay consistent,” Allman said. “Just everything we’ve been doing, just keep it the same, even though we’re playing a bigger team.”

Cal State Fullerton’s Titans is the only Southern California team this year to make it to the Big Dance. It’s the university’s first time back in the tournament in 10 years, and only its third appearance ever. Friday’s game will also be the first time Coach Dedrique Taylor has made it into the tournament.

Fullerton almost made it into the Final Four back in 1978, but they haven’t won a game in the tournament since then. Cal State Fullerton is a 20 1/2-point underdog, with the ESPN-affiliated data prediction website FiveThirtyEight.com giving the Titans a 2 percent chance of winning.

The game, which will be played in Detroit, airs on TruTV and online. Several local bars are hosting watch parties, including Big’s Fullerton, Brian’s Beer & Billiards, Kelly’s Korner Tavern, The Bench, and the Yard House Brea.