MID-WILSHIRE (CBSLA) – A woman has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence after a two-vehicle collision in Mid-Wilshire early Thursday morning that left a woman dead and at least two others hurt.

The crash occurred in the 5700 block of West Olympic Boulevard at around 1:45 a.m. According to Los Angeles police, a BMW sedan t-boned a Toyota Prius which was driving for Uber and Lyft at the time.

One woman was killed and at least two other people were rushed to a hospital, police said. The extent of their injuries were not known. The female driver of the BMW was arrested at the scene on DUI charges.

It is unclear exactly how many occupants were in each vehicle. No names were released.

Olympic Boulevard was shut down in both directions for several hours between Houser Boulevard and Sierra Bonita Avenue.

Police are investigating whether rain contributed to the crash.