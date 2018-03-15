LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rihanna denounced Snapchat Thursday after the app ran an ad that asked if users “would rather slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown,” saying that the ad made light of domestic violence.

“You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it!!!!,” the singer wrote in a post on Instagram. “All the women, children, and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet….you let us down!”

Is it just me, or is this ad that popped up on my Snapchat extremely tone deaf? Like what were they thinking with this? pic.twitter.com/7kP9RHcgNG — Royce Mann (@TheRoyceMann) March 12, 2018

Snapchat has since removed the ad and apologized for the content saying: “This advertisement is disgusting and never should have appeared on our service. We are so sorry we made the terrible mistake of allowing it through our review process. We are investigating how that happened so that we can make sure it never happens again.”

The controversial ad may not have only affected Snapchat’s reputation, but also their bottom line.

The company’s stock dropped by roughly four percent after Rihanna urged her 60 million Instagram followers to delete Snapchat and “throw the whole app-oligy away.”

I stopped using Snapchat months ago but after Rihanna said throw the whole app away I was like welp, *deletes app from phone* 😂😂😂 — Alissa Ashley (@alissa_ashleyy) March 15, 2018