NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump has filed for divorce.

In a joint statement issued after an uncontested New York divorce filing, the couple has decided to go their separate ways after 13 years of marriage.

The couple said Thursday they “will always have tremendous respect for each other” and their families.

The Trumps are both 40-years-old and were married in 2005. They say their five children will remain their top priority.

The statement came hours after Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in state Supreme Court in Manhattan.

The 2007 birth of the couple’s first child made Donald Trump Sr. a grandfather a decade before he became president.

The divorce announcement comes as Trump Jr. remains a focus of the special counsel’s investigation into Trump ties to Russia.

Last month, Vanessa opened a letter addressed to her husband containing an unidentified white powder and was briefly hospitalized as a precaution, but the substance turned out to be nonhazardous. A Massachusetts man later was charged with sending the threatening letter.

(@Copyright 2018. The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)