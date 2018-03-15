LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man who once won a $19 million lottery jackpot will plead guilty Thursday to four federal counts of bank robbery, authorities said.

James Allen Hayes, 55, who was also known as James Killen and Ceaser Killen, was indicted last October in connection with bank heists in Newhall, Valencia and Santa Barbara counties. Authorities say he is believed to be the PT Cruiser Bandit and the Seasoned Bandit, so named by the FBI for his gray/white hair.

In each heist, the robber slipped a note to the teller demanding cash and threatening to shoot if they did not comply, according to the indictment.

As part of the plea deal, Hayes agreed to forfeit a light-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser, which was allegedly used in some of the robberies.

Hayes was indicted in October for a string of bank heists between April and September in the Pacific Palisades, Stevenson Ranch, Valencia, Newhall, Carpinteria, Goleta, and Santa Maria.

He faces up to 20 years behind bars when he is sentenced and could be ordered to pay restitution of about $40,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Hayes was a Ventura security guard supervisor on the graveyard shift in January of 1998 when he won a $19 million SuperLotto jackpot. His ex-wife reportedly took half the jackpot, and Hayes ended up with a $6 million lump sum and a $1,000-a-week heroin habit.

When tracked down and arrested by the FBI in October, authorities said Hayes was living in an abandoned garage.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)