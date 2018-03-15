Filed Under:Drake, fortnite

(CNET) — Drake is on Twitch. Playing Fortnite. And the resulting social media hype has resulted in Drake (and popular Twitch streamer “Ninja”) breaking the all-time concurrent viewers record on Twitch.

Some background for the uninitiated. Drake is the world famous rapper. Twitch is the streaming service that lets you watch other people playing video games. Ninja is one of the most popular Twitch streamers. All are a pretty big deal.

It’s an even bigger deal when you combine it all.

Drake said on stream he’d been playing Fortnite for a month or two. He’d also been watching Ninja on Instagram and on YouTube. He and his team play Fortnite in the studio to take a break from intense 20 hour recordings.

It’s a massive coup for Fortnite, which is currently is an arms race with rival PUBG for players. A tremendously huge deal for Twitch as well.

You can watch Ninja and Drake play here. Enjoy it while it lasts.

