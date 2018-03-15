(Credit: Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce)

Before you start penning that agenda for the weekend, here is a quick reference list of some of the best events happening in the city. From concerts to flea markets to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, we’re here to help wade through the options.

Friday, March 16



Paleyfest LA

Dolby Theatre

Los Angeles

www.paleycenter.org

This industry-driven, open to the public festival gives fans of the small screen the chance to connect with the stars of their favorite television shows. Through March 25th, panel discussions, special appearances and sneak peaks into the latest in TV programming make for the ultimate fan experience. From major networks to every evolving digital platforms, there will be an endless roster of celebs making their way to Paleyfest. The Other Art Fair

Downtown Majestic

Los Angeles

www.theotherartfair.com

The inaugural Other Art Fair transforms what would normally be a reverend, polite museum experience into a vibrant, energetic celebration of art. Featuring 110 emerging artists of all medium, spectators, collectors, and contributors alike will convene on the show room floor in this immersive weekend of creativity and community. The Psychedelic Furs

Troubadour

West Hollywood

www.troubadour.com

Start hunting online for a ticket to this especially intimate show with one of alternative music’s most accomplished bands. The Psychedelic Furs are playing The Troubadour and the cozy confines are guaranteed to make this so much more than another Friday night concert. Responsible for some of the most endearing anthems of the 80’s, this set could become the stuff of legend.

Saturday, March 17



Hermosa Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Hermosa Beach Pier

Hermosa Beach

www.hbchamber.net

Expected to reel in some 20,000 spectators, the annual St. Patrick's Day parade fills the city streets of scenic Hermosa Beach. Complete with bagpipers, floats, marching bands, and even an appearance from the Irish Setters Club of Southern California, this matinee celebration is fun for the entire family. St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl and Beer Garden

Los Angeles Biergarten

Downtown Los Angeles

www.labiergarten.com

To celebrate St. Paddy’s Day, Downtown Los Angeles will host it’s own pub crawl and communal beer garden complete with plenty of suds and live music to keep the mood festive. The day long caravan across a dozen or so area watering holes will include discounted drink specials, plenty of food and live entertainment,. Wear green. L.A. Nature Fest

Natural History Museum

Los Angeles

www.nhm.org

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles will open it’s Nature Gardens to the public to better highlight the wild animals that call Los Angeles home. Featuring animal presentations, vendor booths, and lots of hands-on activities, guests can get familiar with animals ranging from the desert tortoise to California mountain lion. 25th Anniversary Screen of Leprechaun

TCL Chinese Theatre

Hollywood

www.screamfestla.com

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the cult classic Leprechaun, Fear and Beer is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day screening of the film along with a question and answer portion with the director of the flick. Guests 21 and over will also receive a pint of craft beer to quench that moviegoing thirst.

Sunday, March 18



The Los Angeles Marathon

Los Angeles

www.lamarathon.com

Regarded as one of the biggest events in competitive running, the Los Angeles Marathon hosts a field of some 25,000 participants of varying degrees of skill. With a course that stretches from Dodger Stadium to the Santa Monica Pier, this run covers some of the city's most iconic landmarks. Spectators will be read across the greater L.A. area. Allegiance

Aratani Theatre

Los Angeles

www.allegiancemusical.com

Making it’s run in Los Angeles following a successful showing on Broadway, the story of the Kimura family is based on the life and events of its star, George Takei. This production is set post Pearl Harbor and chronicles a family uprooted during a dark time in U.S. history. Long Beach Antique Swap Meet

Veterans Memorial Stadium

Long Beach

www.longbeachantiquemarket.com

Once a month the field at Veterans’ Stadium transforms into a collectors’ market ripe with antiques ranging from rare housewares to vintage fashion. Spend the afternoon roaming the grounds hunting for that perfect find. There are vendors also selling beer and prepared food to keep you fueled for a long, productive afternoon.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.