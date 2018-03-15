(CNET) – Apple is taking its first steps toward making it easier for parents to control their children’s devices.

The company this week launched a new section on its website called “Families.” The page includes information about parental controls, do not disturb and other features to help monitor kids’ device usage.

“You want to do what’s best for your family. So do we,” Apple said on its new page. “We’re continually designing new features to help make sure kids use [their devices] in the ways you want.”

None of the features detailed by Apple are actually new, though. They’re simply now compiled in one place, making it simpler for parents to discover what they can do.