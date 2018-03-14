WESTWOOD (CBSLA) — University of California students from all over the state as well as various groups took to the UCLA campus Wednesday to protest a proposal by the UC Board of Regents that would increase tuition for out-of-state students.

The UC Regents are discussing a possible 3.5 percent tuition hike for nonresident students over the course of three days at UCLA.

“I’m working four jobs this quarter. I’m part time. I think all students are struggling,” said UC Santa Cruz student Sabina Wildman.

UC officials say they are doing what they can to work with the students.

“We have 90,000 more students than we did in 2000 and our state appropriations have essentially been flat,” said UC spokeswoman Claire Doan. “We are also working with our students to lobby the legislature for more money.”

If the board approves the out-of-state tuition hike Thursday, it would take effect in the 2018-19 school year, affecting about 17 percent of undergrads at UC campuses.

In May, the Regents are expected to decide whether to pass a 2.7 percent tuition increase for in-state students.