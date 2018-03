Snapchat-Famous, LA Sex Worker 'Pretty Hoe' Charged In Sex TraffickingFederal prosecutors said Melanie Denae Williams was charged with trafficking minors for sex and using force or fraud to coerce an adult into prostitution.

List Of Wines Cited In Lawsuit As Having High Arsenic LevelsThe 83 bottles of wine cited in a lawsuit this week as having dangerously high levels of arsenic came from 28 California wineries and were bottled under 31 different brand labels. Some of the labels included several different types of wine, such as merlot, chardonnay, burgundy, rose, etc.

Store Owner Arrested For Shooting At ShopliftersAn Inland Empire business owner grabbed his gun when two burglars tried to get away. But now, he is the one facing charges. Tina Patel reports.

Woman Who Gouged Out Her Own Eyes: 'I Thought I Was Sacrificing Myself For The World'The woman who tore out her own eyes in a drug-induced frenzy has returned home and is telling reporters what led her to that horrific day.

'I Want You To Get Help,' Says Woman Alleging Trey Songz Gave Her ConcussionWith her attorney Lisa Bloom at her side, Andrea Buera described how Songz allegedly beat her for talking to one his friends during an NBA All-Star Game after-party.

President Trump Leaves Los AngelesThe president is expected to leave downtown at about 8:30 a.m. and head for Dodger Stadium, where Marine One will be waiting to whisk him off to Los Angeles International Airport. Trump is then expected to take off from LAX at about 9 a.m. for the St. Louis, Missouri area.

Astronaut Scott Kelly Now Has Different DNA Than His Identical Twin After One Year In SpaceWhile Scott Kelly's height and 93 percent of his DNA returned to normal after returning to Earth, NASA confirmed that seven percent of his genes have remained changed and may stay that way.

Undocumented LA County Parents On Pace To Receive $650M In Welfare BenefitsA projected $650 million in welfare benefits will be distributed to illegal alien parents in 2013, county officials said Monday.

SoCal Students Ready To Walk Out For Florida School Shooting VictimsThousands of students across Southern California will walk out of their classes Wednesday morning as part in honor of 17 people killed in a Florida school shooting and to end gun violence.

Disneyland To Temporarily Close ‘Pirates’ Ride To Remove Bride Auction SceneThe popular Disneyland ride will remove a scene where a bound woman is on the auction block for pirates to buy as a wife.