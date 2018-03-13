LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — President Donald Trump arrived in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon during his first trip to the state since taking office to attend an evening fundraiser.

After landing at LAX at around 3:30 p.m., the president immediately boarded a helicopter and was flown to Santa Monica Airport.

He was then driven in a motorcade to L.A.’s exclusive Beverly Park neighborhood just outside Beverly Hills to attend a fundraiser at the home of Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Ed Glazer.

The president will be leading a Republican National Committee (RNC) fundraiser at Glazer’s home.

The fundraiser, which is expected to raise $5 million, will cost guests a pretty penny.

According to the RNC, the highest-paying ticket holders doled out $250,000 to participate in a roundtable discussion with the president, while guests wishing to take a photo with the president dropped $100,000 per couple.

For dinner at the event, ticket holders paid $35,000 per person or $50,000 per couple.

The presidential motorcade to the fundraiser event disrupted traffic all throughout the Westside, with closures on both Westside streets as well as freeways.

The eastbound 10 Freeway and northbound 405 Freeway were both closed at around 4 p.m. but were quickly reopened once the motorcade passed.

Following the event, Trump is expected to spend the night at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel near Wilshire Boulevard and Figueroa Street.

The #LAPD and @LADOTofficial want you to know that #DTLA is extremely congested due to President Trump’s visit. If possible, please avoid the area bounded by 5th Street on the north, Olympic Boulevard on the south, Union Avenue on the west and Grand Avenue on the east pic.twitter.com/Vka6gMW4K5 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 13, 2018

The Los Angeles Police Department is warning that at least three streets will be closed until 1 p.m. Wednesday: Figueroa Street between Sixth and Eighth streets, Wilshire Boulevard between Flower Street and Beaudry Avenue and Seventh Street between Flower and Bixel streets.

It’s unclear what time the president will be leaving the hotel in the morning, when he is expected to fly the St. Louis, Missouri, area.

