LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Several flights into and out of Los Angeles International Airport have been canceled due to a blizzard hitting the East Coast.

Most of the flights affected were either headed to or coming from Logan International Airport in Boston, where trains have been suspended and public transit ground to a halt.

Due to the powerful storm sweeping through the Northeast, some flights to/from the East coast have been cancelled. If you are traveling today, please check with your airline for flight status updates. #LAX #noreaster #flightstatus #updates — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) March 12, 2018

According to FlightAware.com, 12 flights from Boston to LAX were canceled as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. Seven flights on their way to Los Angeles from Logan International were canceled.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the entire coast of Maine, New Hampshire and most of Massachusetts. The rest of New England was under a winter storm warning, and a winter weather advisory blanketed most of New York and portions of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Wind gusts of nearly 70 mph were reported on Cape Cod in the early stages of the storm.

The blizzard warning means sustained winds of greater than 35 mph, along with visibility of less than a quarter mile for prolonged periods, according to the weather service.

Boston and eastern Massachusetts, as well as Rhode Island, could get a foot and a half of snow, with less to the west of the city.

In New Hampshire, as much as 14 inches of snow is forecast, and the storm is wreaking havoc with the age-old town meeting tradition.

More than a foot of snow was expected in parts of Connecticut.

Maine braced for a hard hit. The Portland International Jetport has had 75.5 inches (1.9 meters) of snow, far above the normal for the date of 51.8 inches (1.3 meters). Another 12 to 18 inches is expected, said James Brown, of the National Weather Service.

