AGOURA HILLS (CBSLA) – The owner of an Agoura Hills daycare facility has been arrested on allegations of child sexual abuse.

capture24 Agoura Hills Daycare Owner Arrested For Lewd Acts On A Child

Paul Lopez. (LASD)

Paul Lopez, 72, was taken into custody March 7 on one count of lewd or lascivious acts on a minor.

Lopez runs The Small Wonder Academy, a daycare facility for children ages three months to four years, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

The exact details of the allegations and the number of victims involved was not disclosed.

Lopez was released after posting $100,000 bail, and is awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with information on the case should call the sheriff’s department at 877-710-5273.

