PALO ALTO (CBSLA) — A Northern California company has launched an app intended to better communication between teachers and first responders during emergencies, such as an active shooter situation.

The app called “SafeGuard OES” launched Monday and allows teachers and other supervisors to immediately alert first responders and 911 dispatchers of an emergency while also giving the caller’s exact location.

SafeGuard Systems CEO Mike Jacobs told KPIX5 that the idea for the app came after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012, where more than two dozen children and adults were killed.

The app allows teachers to provide authorities with status updates of their class, as well as the ability to close window blinds and lock classroom doors.

