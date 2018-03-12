FULLERTON (CBSLA) — A Cal State Fullerton student who allegedly pulled a knife on another student who accused him of hitting his car was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, officials said.

Campus police responded to a call on March 8 around 3 p.m. after a student said he got into an argument with another student when another student “pulled out a knife and put it to his throat”, according to campus newspaper Daily Titan.

The student told police that Chase Vaughn Marhoff, 21, and his brother hit his car while they were skateboarding outside University House Fullerton, The Titan reported.

When the student drove to on Commonwealth Avenue toward Nutwood Avenue and confronted the skateboarders, he told police they approached the victim’s car and stood on it.

An argument then ensued in which Marhoff allegedly approached the car window and held a knife to the student’s throat, according to police.

Officers searched and arrested Marhoff a short time later. He was booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon before being released the following day.

Marhoff’s brother was not taken into custody.