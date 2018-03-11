MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (CBSLA) — A Florida nightclub has been shut down by officials after a bikini-clad woman rode a white horse onto its dance floor.

“I was disgusted and offended that any legitimate businessperson would think this was an appropriate action to take,” said Jimmy Morales, the Miami Beach City Manager.

“This activity was not permitted, and as soon as we became aware, I immediately instructed staff to act swiftly in remedying this situation,” he added.

On that note, on Friday, Morales announced that he was revoking the club’s business license. And Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber agreed, noting on Twitter:

"Animal cruelty is an abhorrent & vile act. I fully support the immediate actions taken by @CityManagerMB to ensure this is remedied quickly."

Video of the incident at the Mokai Lounge surfaced online and quickly went viral.

In the clip, a woman and man are seen riding the horse inside the nightclub. At one point, the animal made its way into the center of the dance floor. That’s where it appeared to panic and the woman fell off of it, according to the Associated Press.

The wire service reached out to the club for comment, but says no one immediately responded.

Miami Beach police said the agency along with Code Enforcement are investigating.