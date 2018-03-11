PORTERVILLE (AP) — Police say a man was arrested after a 3-year-old picked up an unattended handgun and pointed it at a family member at a home in central California.

Officials in Porterville say the gun was quickly taken away from the child and nobody was hurt.

The Fresno Bee reported Saturday that officers responded after authorities got a call that a child had access to an unattended handgun.

Police say the man left the gun on a couch when he went into another room and the child picked it up.

The 38-year-old suspect fled the scene with the weapon but officers found him and the gun at his residence the next day.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

