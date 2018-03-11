GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A man has been hospitalized after police say he struck an officer with his vehicle in Garden Grove.

An officer shot the driver of the Honda Accord after the other officer was struck by the vehicle.

The incident unfolded around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Grove Motel on Garden Grove Boulevard.

Officers detained two passengers and rendered first aid to the driver, who was taken to the hospital. His current condition was unknown.

The officer was also taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He has since been released.

The incident remains under investigation.