LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, East Los Angeles Station are hoping the public can help them locate a missing at-risk teen.

Angel Denis, 17., is an insulin-dependent diabetic and his family is concerned about his welfare.

Denis was last seen leaving his home (the 4500 block of Whittier Boulevard in East LA) about 5 p.m., following an argument with his family

The missing teen is Latino, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 135 lbs. He has black hair, and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and a green hat.

Anyone who has seen Denis or might know of his whereabouts is asked to call the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station, Detective Aldana at (323) 264-4151.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).