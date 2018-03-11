(Credit: Monarch Beach Resort)

This week, head outdoors to plant flowers, enjoy a family-friendly fishing experience or seek out local wildflowers. Another option is to enjoy a variety of different food- and drink-centric activities, like a cooking class to learn to make past, a paint night featuring sparkling wine, the opening of a new Mediterranean hotspot, a boysenberry-filled celebration and a cake decorating workshop. Beyond that, many different art, wellness, educational and child-friendly activities await.

Monday, March 12



Spring Refresher

Monarch Beach Resort, Dana Point

monarchbeachresort.com

Enjoy a refreshing day at the Miraval Life in Balance Spa, where guests can experience a calming wellness package that provides a boost to start the week. In addition to a signature massage and a facial, guests will enjoy a Champagne lunch, access to the spa sauna and steam rooms as well as the chance to take fitness classes like yoga and spin. Monarch Beach Resort, Dana PointEnjoy a refreshing day at the Miraval Life in Balance Spa, where guests can experience a calming wellness package that provides a boost to start the week. In addition to a signature massage and a facial, guests will enjoy a Champagne lunch, access to the spa sauna and steam rooms as well as the chance to take fitness classes like yoga and spin. Plant a Flower Day

Native Seed Farm, Irvine

www.letsgooutside.org

March 12 is National Plant a Flower Day so stop by the Irvine Ranch Conservancy lands to plant native species of plants to enhance the local parks as well as to collect seeds can be planted throughout the conservancy’s landmarks. “In Search of the Real ll”

LCAD Gallery, Laguna Beach

www.lcad.edu

The Laguna College of Art + Design presents a show featuring works from the Fine Arts faculty, including paintings, drawings and sculptures that feature modern landscapes, still lifes and human figures. The artists are all dedicated to mentoring student artists.

Tuesday, March 13



St. Patrick’s Day Scratchers

Farmer Boys, Various Locations

www.farmerboys.com

Beginning on Tuesday, celebrate everyone’s favorite Irish holiday with Farmer Boys. The burger chain will be handing out scratch-off coupons during each purchase, which visitors can redeem between March 18 and April 1 for free menu items or discount prices. Farmer Boys, Various LocationsBeginning on Tuesday, celebrate everyone’s favorite Irish holiday with Farmer Boys. The burger chain will be handing out scratch-off coupons during each purchase, which visitors can redeem between March 18 and April 1 for free menu items or discount prices. “Anne Frank: A History for Today”

Merage Jewish Community Center of Orange County, Irvine

www.jccoc.org

This special exhibit on Anne Frank tells her story with the help of letters, photographs and her own famous diary, revealing the hardships she faced while hiding out from the Nazis with her family during World War II. Culinary Kids Taste The Rainbow

Whole Foods Market, Newport Beach

www.wholefoodsmarket.com

This child-friendly St. Patrick’s Day event will teach kids to cook a variety of different dishes, including a rainbow wrap, healthy green rich with spinach and cilantro and tiny mint cheesecakes. Kids between the ages of 5 and 13 are welcome to sign up.

Wednesday, March 14



Buddy Guy

Musco Center for the Arts, Orange

www.muscocenter.org

This famous American guitar master hits the stage locally on Wednesday at Chapman University. After being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and winning seven Grammy awards, Buddy Guy continued on to influence the world of blues music even further. Musco Center for the Arts, OrangeThis famous American guitar master hits the stage locally on Wednesday at Chapman University. After being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and winning seven Grammy awards, Buddy Guy continued on to influence the world of blues music even further. Painting & Prosecco

The Resort at Pelican Hill, Newport Coast

www.pelicanhill.com

Create your own piece of beautiful artwork with step-by-step instruction from local artist Timree Gold on the resort’s lawn with views of the ocean at sunset. The event includes bottomless Prosecco as well as the canvas and painting supplies. Board Game Wednesday

The Copper Door, Santa Ana

www.thecopperdoorbar.com

This fun underground bar in Downtown Santa Ana is a great place for gathering with friends. Enjoy delicious signature cocktails ($3 off for the event) while playing free board games like Monopology, Uno, Clue, Jenga and trivia.

Thursday, March 15



Little Lido Kids Club: Fit and Strong

Lido Marina Village, Newport Beach

www.lidomarinavillage.com

Curl Fitness hosts the latest installment of the Little Lido Kids Club, which will start with the reading of a book about a baseball player that wears pigtails at Lido Village Books. Then, families can create a baseball glove of their own while parents listen for raffle winners. Lido Marina Village, Newport BeachCurl Fitness hosts the latest installment of the Little Lido Kids Club, which will start with the reading of a book about a baseball player that wears pigtails at Lido Village Books. Then, families can create a baseball glove of their own while parents listen for raffle winners. Grand Opening of SAJJ Mediterranean

SAJJ Mediterranean, Rancho Santa Margarita

www.sajjstreeteats.com

Festivities begin on Thursday for this four-day grand opening event, celebrating a Middle Eastern eatery offering bowls, pitas and wraps. Those who stop by before 2 p.m. will get a free entrée after the ribbon cutting ceremony. Books at Bowers: “JFK: A Vision for America”

Bowers Museum, Santa Ana

www.bowers.org

In this regular series discussing books relevant to the museum’s exhibit, there will be a discussion on the book “JFK: A Vision for America,” which includes photographs and stories from his life. Created for the 100th anniversary of his birth, it adds even more detail to the exhibit on JFK.

Friday, March 16



Boysenberry Festival

Knott’s Berry Farm, Buena Park

www.knotts.com

This annual celebration of boysenberry-flavored delights is bigger than ever this year, with more than 70 different food and drink options to choose from. From chicken wings, sausages and quesadillas to boba drinks and white chocolate-covered cheesecake, it’s a delicious event to attend. Knott’s Berry Farm, Buena ParkThis annual celebration of boysenberry-flavored delights is bigger than ever this year, with more than 70 different food and drink options to choose from. From chicken wings, sausages and quesadillas to boba drinks and white chocolate-covered cheesecake, it’s a delicious event to attend. Musink

OC Fair & Event Center, Costa Mesa

www.musinkfest.com

For more than a decade, Travis Barker has presented this annual music and tattoo festival. This year’s line-up features The Descendants, Blink-182, Lil Yachty, Good Charlotte, Machine Gun Kelly and more. Guests can also get tattoos from a variety of tattoo artists. Spring Craft Boutique

Brea Community Center, Brea

www.ci.brea.ca.us

This two-day event begins on Friday, showcasing some of the best crafting products around. In addition, guests can find wearable art, décor, gifts, flowers, jewelry and even food from more than 250 vendors. The admission fee is only $2.

Saturday, March 17



Kids’ Fishing Derby

Mile Square Regional Park, Fountain Valley

www.ocparks.com

Families will children between the ages of 6 and 15 will love this annual event, which gives kids the chance to compete against one another to win prizes. There will also be fishing clinics and food available at the derby. Mile Square Regional Park, Fountain ValleyFamilies will children between the ages of 6 and 15 will love this annual event, which gives kids the chance to compete against one another to win prizes. There will also be fishing clinics and food available at the derby. Italian Love Affair with Pasta

Studio, Laguna Beach

www.montagehotels.com

Take this fun Italian-themed cooking class to learn how to make three different types of pasta— hand-rolled pasta, dumplings and noodles—as well as sauces to top them off with. The menu includes ricotta cavatelli with basil sauce, fettuccine alfredo and trofi with checca sauce and mozzarella. Luck of the Irish

Bella Terra, Huntington Beach

www.bellaterra-hb.com

Wear green on St. Patrick’s Day and head down to the Bella Terra shopping complex for a celebratory event. There will be bag pipe performances as well as traditional Celtic and folk music, ring toss, bean bag toss, a costume parade and, of course, green beer.

Sunday, March 18



Wildflower Hike

Baker Canyon, Silverado

www.letsgooutside.org

March is the perfect time to spot wildflowers so head out on this guided hike for a chance to spot species like the California lilac, owl’s clover, lupines, purple sage, chocolate lily and more. The guide will also discuss how to identify these different types of flowers. Baker Canyon, SilveradoMarch is the perfect time to spot wildflowers so head out on this guided hike for a chance to spot species like the California lilac, owl’s clover, lupines, purple sage, chocolate lily and more. The guide will also discuss how to identify these different types of flowers. Disney Junior Dance Party

City National Grove of Anaheim, Anaheim

www.disneyjuniortour.com

This live concert experience designed for children presents some of the best characters from Disney Junior, including Elena of Avalor and Doc McStuffins in addition to Sofia the First, Mickey and the Roadster Racers and characters from “The Lion Guard.” DIY Cake Decor

Blackmarket Bakery, Santa Ana

www.blackmarketbakery.com

This interactive baking class will give participants the chance to bake a cake while enjoying step-by-step instruction of techniques like making buttercream frosting or ganache, piping, drizzling and creating beautiful fondant.