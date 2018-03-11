(credit: shutterstock)
March 14 is Pi Day, otherwise known as the celebration built around a never-ending fractional number – a number which itself is derived from the division of a circle’s circumference by that circle’s diameter. Do non-math nerds care? They should, because Los Angeles once again has a number of cool Pi Day specials.
Winston Pies
11678 San Vicente Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90049
(310) 207-5743
www.winstonpies.com
Celebrate your love for the mathematical constant π and/or pies in general by stopping by Winston Pies on Tuesday, March 14th to grab a flaky, buttery circular hand pie for just $3.14. Available all day while supplies last, the hand pies come in a variety of flavors, including Harvest Apple, Blue Ridge Blueberry, Dixie Classic Cherry and Chocolate Cowgirl, and are perfect for a grab and go situation – particularly because you can eat a hand pie, well, free hand, no forks or plates needed. And, to sweeten the deal even more, Winston Pies will have a Golden Ticket tucked away into the packaging for one pie, any shape or size, sold that day. The lucky winner gets one free mini pie, so don’t forget to look inside the wrapping before you toss it – you might just walk away with extra pie to share!
Magnolia Bakery
8389 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 951-0636
www.magnoliabakery.com
In honor of Pi(e) Day on March 14, Magnolia Bakery will be offering delicious caramel apple hand pies for $4 each., as well as 9″ apple crumb pies for $32 each, both available in stores while supplies last.
Blaze Pizza
4114 Sepulveda Blvd
Culver City, CA 90230
(310) 398-1200
www.blazepizza.com
Celebrate Pi Day by visiting Blaze Pizza and taking advantage of pies for just $3.14! Learn more.
Boston Market
8901 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 410-0111
www.bostonmarket.com
With locations across the city, stop by Boston Market and get a free pie! Well, kind of. They’re offering free chicken pot pies! All you need to do is present them with a coupon.
Whole Foods
1050 Gayley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90024
(310) 824-0858
www.wholefoods.com
Stop by any Whole Foods today and take advantage of the one day prices won’t be high! All pizzas and pies today will be offered with a $3.14 discount.