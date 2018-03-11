(credit: shutterstock)

March 14 is Pi Day, otherwise known as the celebration built around a never-ending fractional number – a number which itself is derived from the division of a circle’s circumference by that circle’s diameter. Do non-math nerds care? They should, because Los Angeles once again has a number of cool Pi Day specials.



Winston Pies

11678 San Vicente Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 207-5743

www.winstonpies.com

Celebrate your love for the mathematical constant π and/or pies in general by stopping by Winston Pies on Tuesday, March 14th to grab a flaky, buttery circular hand pie for just $3.14. Available all day while supplies last, the hand pies come in a variety of flavors, including Harvest Apple, Blue Ridge Blueberry, Dixie Classic Cherry and Chocolate Cowgirl, and are perfect for a grab and go situation – particularly because you can eat a hand pie, well, free hand, no forks or plates needed. And, to sweeten the deal even more, Winston Pies will have a Golden Ticket tucked away into the packaging for one pie, any shape or size, sold that day. The lucky winner gets one free mini pie, so don’t forget to look inside the wrapping before you toss it – you might just walk away with extra pie to share! 11678 San Vicente Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90049(310) 207-5743Celebrate your love for the mathematical constant π and/or pies in general by stopping by Winston Pies on Tuesday, March 14th to grab a flaky, buttery circular hand pie for just $3.14. Available all day while supplies last, the hand pies come in a variety of flavors, including Harvest Apple, Blue Ridge Blueberry, Dixie Classic Cherry and Chocolate Cowgirl, and are perfect for a grab and go situation – particularly because you can eat a hand pie, well, free hand, no forks or plates needed. And, to sweeten the deal even more, Winston Pies will have a Golden Ticket tucked away into the packaging for one pie, any shape or size, sold that day. The lucky winner gets one free mini pie, so don’t forget to look inside the wrapping before you toss it – you might just walk away with extra pie to share!



Magnolia Bakery

8389 W 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 951-0636

www.magnoliabakery.com

In honor of Pi(e) Day on March 14, Magnolia Bakery will be offering delicious caramel apple hand pies for $4 each., as well as 9″ apple crumb pies for $32 each, both available in stores while supplies last. 8389 W 3rd StLos Angeles, CA 90048(323) 951-0636In honor of Pi(e) Day on March 14, Magnolia Bakery will be offering delicious caramel apple hand pies for $4 each., as well as 9″ apple crumb pies for $32 each, both available in stores while supplies last.



Blaze Pizza

4114 Sepulveda Blvd

Culver City, CA 90230

(310) 398-1200

www.blazepizza.com

Celebrate Pi Day by visiting Blaze Pizza and taking advantage of pies for just $3.14! 4114 Sepulveda BlvdCulver City, CA 90230(310) 398-1200Celebrate Pi Day by visiting Blaze Pizza and taking advantage of pies for just $3.14! Learn more



Boston Market

8901 S Sepulveda Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90045

(310) 410-0111

www.bostonmarket.com

With locations across the city, stop by Boston Market and get a free pie! Well, kind of. They’re offering free chicken pot pies! All you need to do is present them with a 8901 S Sepulveda BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90045(310) 410-0111With locations across the city, stop by Boston Market and get a free pie! Well, kind of. They’re offering free chicken pot pies! All you need to do is present them with a coupon