POMONA (CBSLA) — A police officer was injured Friday night in a shooting in Pomona, authorities said.

CBS2’s Tina Patel said police weren’t giving many details about what led to the shooting.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene, she reported. The incident took places on the 1400 block of S. Palomares Street.

It was unclear if the suspect involved in the incident was at large.

Witnesses said they heard the shots just before 10 p.m.

One person said they heard gunfire, then silence for a few moments and then more gunfire.

Another witness also said he believed he heard a car crash.

Another witness said he believed he saw an officer on scene receiving CPR.

LA County Fire confirmed to CBS2/KCAL9 that an officer was taken by ambulance to a hospital.