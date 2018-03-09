Filed Under:Bank Robbery, Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man who robbed three banks in a 30-minute span early this week in the Woodland Hills area.

A surveillance photo of the suspect. (Los Angeles Police Department)

The robberies occurred Monday afternoon in the two o’clock hour.

In each case, according to Los Angeles police, the suspect displayed a demand note for cash and threatened that he had a gun and or a bomb. After receiving the money, he fled, police said. There were no reported injuries.

The first robbery occurred at 2:20 p.m. in the 21800 block of Sherman Way. The second happened about two miles away, at 2:30 p.m., in 22800 block of Victory Boulevard. The third occurred at 2:40 p.m. in the 22000 block of Ventura Boulevard, also about a distance of two-miles from the second robbery.

The banks were not identified.

Surveillance photos of the suspect have been released. He is described as white, 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10 and weighing 150 to 180 pounds. He has reddish-brown hair and light colored eyes.

There was no description of his getaway car.

Anyone with information should call LAPD at 213-486-6840, or the FBI at 310-477-6565.

