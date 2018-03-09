WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man who robbed three banks in a 30-minute span early this week in the Woodland Hills area.

The robberies occurred Monday afternoon in the two o’clock hour.

In each case, according to Los Angeles police, the suspect displayed a demand note for cash and threatened that he had a gun and or a bomb. After receiving the money, he fled, police said. There were no reported injuries.

The first robbery occurred at 2:20 p.m. in the 21800 block of Sherman Way. The second happened about two miles away, at 2:30 p.m., in 22800 block of Victory Boulevard. The third occurred at 2:40 p.m. in the 22000 block of Ventura Boulevard, also about a distance of two-miles from the second robbery.

The banks were not identified.

Surveillance photos of the suspect have been released. He is described as white, 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10 and weighing 150 to 180 pounds. He has reddish-brown hair and light colored eyes.

There was no description of his getaway car.

Anyone with information should call LAPD at 213-486-6840, or the FBI at 310-477-6565.