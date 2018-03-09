Filed Under:FBI, LA Jail

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 28-year-old man with a fake FBI badge and a large knife who tried to trick his way into Los Angeles County Jail headquarters Tuesday got his wish when he was later booked at the same location where he had tried to break-in, authorities said.

user34821 1520620414 media1 Knife Wielding FBI Impersonator Tries To Sneak Into LA Jail

The fake badge found on the suspect. (LASD)

Greg Baghoomian of Sunland was taken into custody on charges of bringing a deadly weapon into a jail and impersonating a peace officer, both felonies.

user34821 1520620414 media2 Knife Wielding FBI Impersonator Tries To Sneak Into LA Jail

The items found on the suspect. (LASD)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports the incident began when the suspect entered the lobby of the L.A. County Inmate Reception Center located at 450 Bauchet St. When deputies tried to check his identification, he ran out towards the Men’s Central Jail, which is located across the street.

He was captured in the lobby of that building, LASD reports.

Deputies found a large fixed-blade knife, two tasers, handcuffs, gloves and fake FBI credentials on Baghoomian.

It’s unclear why he was trying to get into the facility.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch