LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 28-year-old man with a fake FBI badge and a large knife who tried to trick his way into Los Angeles County Jail headquarters Tuesday got his wish when he was later booked at the same location where he had tried to break-in, authorities said.

Greg Baghoomian of Sunland was taken into custody on charges of bringing a deadly weapon into a jail and impersonating a peace officer, both felonies.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports the incident began when the suspect entered the lobby of the L.A. County Inmate Reception Center located at 450 Bauchet St. When deputies tried to check his identification, he ran out towards the Men’s Central Jail, which is located across the street.

He was captured in the lobby of that building, LASD reports.

Deputies found a large fixed-blade knife, two tasers, handcuffs, gloves and fake FBI credentials on Baghoomian.

It’s unclear why he was trying to get into the facility.