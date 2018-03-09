LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — New drone video of Disneyland’s highly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land is making fans wish they were in a galaxy far, far away.

The drone video shows fans the massive scale of construction, putting into perspective just how large the park will be.

“At Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, guests will be transported to the planet of Batuu, a remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge that was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes,” Disney said Thursday in a press release.

At Galaxy’s Edge, guests will have the chance to immerse themselves in the world of Star Wars with two attractions.

One attraction “lets guests take the controls of Millennium Falcon on a customized secret mission,” the company said. The second attraction is “an epic Star Wars adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.”

The park is currently under construction and is set to open in 2019.