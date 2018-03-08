HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Fans camped out in the chilly early morning hours Thursday to watch Star Wars legend Mark Hamill receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hamill, 66, will be joined by Star Wars creator George Lucas and co-star Harrison Ford when he receives the 2,630th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It will not be located in a galaxy far, far away, but instead, in front of the El Capitan Theater.

Fans began camping out at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

“It’s a long time. And it’s cold. But we don’t care — we’re here for Mark Hamill,” fan Luis Kezzer said.

The Oakland native was discovered in a workshop musical comedy called Anthems before he became a theatre arts major at Los Angeles City College. He worked on several TV shows and movies, including the soap opera “General Hospital” and the comedy “The Texas Wheelers.”

He’s best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy, the first of which happened to be his first feature film. He has since returned to the role in the latest installments of the franchise, “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi.”

He has also starred in movies like “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” and “Kingsman: The Secret Service.”

Hamill has also been a prolific presence on Broadway, with credits including “The Elephant Man,” and “Amadeus,” and works frequently as a voice-over artist, lending his voice to characters like the Joker in “Batman: The Animated Series.”