SACRAMENTO (AP) — A California state senator reprimanded for hugging colleagues is apologizing to anyone who felt his frequent embraces were unwelcome.

Sen. Bob Hertzberg, a Democrat from the Los Angeles area, said in a letter Thursday that he has greeted people with hugs all his life.

He says they were intended to demonstrate warmth and kindness along with his exuberance.

He also said the misconduct allegations against him were exploited by opponents as he proposed overhauling California’s money bail system for offenders awaiting trial.

Hertzberg said the Legislature should do a better job of keeping harassment complaints confidential during investigations.

