Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Moreno Valley, Shooting

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Two brothers are dead Thursday after a shooting outside a Jack in the Box restaurant in Moreno Valley.

Gunshots were reported after 8 p.m. at the Lakeshore Villa Shopping Center at Sunnymede Ranch and Old Lake Drive. When deputies arrived, they found the brothers lying on the ground.

One man who had been in the area at the time of the shooting said he heard as many as six to seven shots.

A silver Nissan sedan, with its windows covered with white sheeting, was towed away early Thursday, but it was not clear what connection it had to the shooting.

The coroner’s office has already responded to the scene, and will identify the victims, one of whom was a 17-year-old boy.

There was no information available about suspects or what may have been the motive behind the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch