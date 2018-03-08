MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Two brothers are dead Thursday after a shooting outside a Jack in the Box restaurant in Moreno Valley.

Gunshots were reported after 8 p.m. at the Lakeshore Villa Shopping Center at Sunnymede Ranch and Old Lake Drive. When deputies arrived, they found the brothers lying on the ground.

One man who had been in the area at the time of the shooting said he heard as many as six to seven shots.

A silver Nissan sedan, with its windows covered with white sheeting, was towed away early Thursday, but it was not clear what connection it had to the shooting.

The coroner’s office has already responded to the scene, and will identify the victims, one of whom was a 17-year-old boy.

There was no information available about suspects or what may have been the motive behind the shooting.