CERRITOS (CBSLA) — A professor at a Korean theological university in Fullerton was arrested on suspicion of exposing himself to two women, and detectives said Wednesday he may have more victims.

Dong-Hyun Huh, 46, of Norwalk, who Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials identified as a professor at Grace Mission University in Fullerton, was arrested Tuesday in connection with two incidents on Sept. 15.

In one incident, authorities say he yelled to get the attention of a 34-year-old woman on a run in Cerritos, asking for directions, and when she approached his car, she saw he had his pants down and he was fully exposed. She ran away, and detectives say he did not follow her. Just minutes later, sheriff’s officials say a “second indecent expose incident” happened in nearby Artesia with a 19-year-old victim.

According to Grace Mission University’s website, Huh is still listed as a full-time member of the faculty, teaching church planting, evangelism, music and intercultural studies.

Huh has since been freed from jail after posting $30,000 bail, but detectives say they believe he may have more victims. Anyone with information about Huh or who believe they are a victim can contact Detective R. Clinkingbeard at (562) 860-0044.