LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Tuesday thanked first responders after he says his 2-year-old daughter suffered a medical emergency over the weekend.

Johnson, in a video posted on his Instagram page, said his daughter Jasmine was rushed to UCLA Medical Center Saturday.

“This past Saturday night, something happened to me and my family that I would never want to happen to any of you guys out there,” Johnson said.

Johnson explained that the family spent the entire night in the emergency room after “something scary happened” to Jasmine.

“She’s OK now, thank God,” Johnson said.

Johnson profusely thanked the 911 dispatcher, the Los Angeles Fire Department and UCLA’s medical staff.

“The 911 operator who was on the phone with me, who was extremely calm, walking me through some processes,” Johnson said.

Johnson did not disclose any details regarding what prompted the emergency.

“I just want to say thank you very much to everyone who was involved, so caring and compassionate and responsive,” he said.