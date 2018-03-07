LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Echo Park Lake and Lake Balboa Park are now home to some giant white swans.

For at least the next five years, visitors will have the chance to take a ride on the popular L.A. lakes in swan-shaped pedal boats.

Some park-goers told CBS2’s Jo Kwon that the boats make for a romantic date idea.

However, some locals disagree, writing into a local radio station saying the swans would intrude on the beauty of the lakes.

Riders, who have to wear a safety vest while on the pedal boats, can rent the swans year-round, seven days a week from 9 a.m. until sunset.

The ride costs $11 for adults $6 for kids.