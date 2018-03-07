LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A police standoff near Long Beach City Hall ended Wednesday evening with the suspect taken into custody by Long Beach PD with the help of a police dog. The incident was described by Long Beach PD as an officer-involved shooting with the suspect transported to a local hospital by Long Beach Fire.

Stu Mundel reported from overhead in Sky2 that the “tense” standoff was on Ocean Boulevard near Chestnut.

The incident started earlier Wednesday afternoon when a citizen called 911 saying that somebody was acting erratic, had a gun and was threatening to blow up the city hall building.

The citizen gave a description of a white van. Long Beach PD saw the vehicle very close to the city hall building.

When they approached that person apparently he did have a gun and then threats were made and then the standoff started