LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A personal injury attorney and longtime Lakers season-ticket holder is pulling out all the stops in an effort to recruit three-time NBA champion LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jacob Emrani purchased four billboards in Los Angeles, all of which attempt to persuade LeBron to choose L.A. as his next home when he becomes a free agent this summer.

Photos taken of the billboards, which went up Wednesday, feature messages such as “#LABron” and “Cleveland & Philly, You Can’t Compete with L.A.”.

Emrani’s billboards come in response to billboards installed by a Philadelphia company in downtown Cleveland two weeks ago, imploring LeBron to consider joining the 76ers once a free agent.

The NBA champ will be greeted by the billboards when he visits Los Angeles this weekend with the Cavaliers for games against the Clippers on Friday and the Lakers on Sunday.