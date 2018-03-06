TUSTIN (CBSLA) – A homecare worker who was out on bail for similar charges was re-arrested on allegations of elder abuse against at least two patients in the Southland, and police believe she may have more victims.

Tustin police took Aujana Johnson-Payne into custody Tuesday at a nursing school in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Artesia. She faces charges of elder abuse, burglary and identity theft.

While working last year for an agency that provides live-in services for people with dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other ailments, Payne stole the personal information of at least two elderly people, police said.

Payne stole the victims’ credit or debit card information and used it to buy meals through smartphone apps like Door Dash, or stay in hotels in the Long Beach area, police disclosed. She would also take out cash loans and use the credit cards to pay for them.

Payne has been fired from at least three homecare agencies due to elder abuse, police said. She was arrested on similar charges by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in October of 2017, but was currently out on bail on those charges.

The details of the previous arrest were not immediately confirmed.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Payne should call police at 714-573-3249.