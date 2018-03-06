LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two apparently unrelated shootings have killed a man and a woman, and wounded a third woman, overnight.

An “illegal shooting” was reported at 11:09 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of East Sixth Street, near Downey Road. Deputies responding to the scene found two women, both believed to be in their 20s, with gunshot wounds.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was taken to a hospital and is now in stable condition.

The initial investigation indicated the shooting may have been gang related, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Less than 10 miles away, another shooting less than 10 minutes later killed a man in the 6000 block of Loma Vista Place, authorities said. Deputies responding to the scene said they found the victim in a parked car in a residential area.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Weapons have not been recovered in either shooting, but they appear to be unrelated.