WEST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A major mall in L.A. is going away.

Most of the Westside Pavillion — stretching a couple of blocks along West Pico Boulevard — will close after 32 years in business. Most of the 500,000-square-foot space will be re-developed into creative office space.

Hudson Pacific Properties, in Brentwood, and Macerich Real Estate Company, of Santa Monica, announced the transformation Monday.

The 100,000 square feet of existing retail, where an Urban Home store, Landmark Cinema and a restaurant are currently housed, will remain.

According to a press release, developers expect to complete construction by mid-2021.