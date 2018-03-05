LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two lawyers who formerly represented Marion “Suge” Knight while the rap mogul was on trial for murder were indicted by a grand jury Monday on conspiracy charges to bribe potential witnesses and obstruct justice, according to prosecutors.

The District Attorney’s office said Matthew Fletcher, 53, and Thaddeus Culpepper, 44, were charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit subornation of perjury, conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.

Culpepper was also charged with two other conspiracy counts, while Fletcher was charged with one additional count of perjury.

Fletcher and Culpepper were arrested on suspicion of acting as “accessories after the fact” a day after the indictment was filed. The two were then released the following day.

A sheriff’s spokesman cited the complexities of the case and said the DA’s office was undertaking a further review of the case.

The two ex-attorneys face a possible maximum sentence of three years and eight months in jail if convicted as charged.

Culpepper and Fletcher are set to be arraigned in downtown Los Angeles on March 16.