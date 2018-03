ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

• TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Call Me by Your Name

• DANIEL DAY-LEWIS / Phantom Thread

• DANIEL KALUUYA / Get Out

• GARY OLDMAN / Darkest Hour

• DENZEL WASHINGTON / Roman J. Israel, Esq.

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

• WILLEM DAFOE / The Florida Project

• WOODY HARRELSON / Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

• RICHARD JENKINS / The Shape of Water

• CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER / All the Money in the World

• SAM ROCKWELL / Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

• SALLY HAWKINS / The Shape of Water

• FRANCES MCDORMAND / Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

• MARGOT ROBBIE / I, Tonya

• SAOIRSE RONAN / Lady Bird

• MERYL STREEP / The Post

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

• MARY J. BLIGE / Mudbound

• ALLISON JANNEY / I, Tonya

• LESLEY MANVILLE / Phantom Thread

• LAURIE METCALF / Lady Bird

• OCTAVIA SPENCER / The Shape of Water

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

• THE BOSS BABY / Tom McGrath and Ramsey Naito

• THE BREADWINNER / Nora Twomey and Anthony Leo

• COCO / Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson

• FERDINAND / Carlos Saldanha and Lori Forte

• LOVING VINCENT / Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman and Ivan Mactaggart

CINEMATOGRAPHY

• BLADE RUNNER 2049 / Roger A. Deakins

• DARKEST HOUR / Bruno Delbonnel

• DUNKIRK / Hoyte van Hoytema

• MUDBOUND / Rachel Morrison

• THE SHAPE OF WATER / Dan Laustsen

COSTUME DESIGN

• BEAUTY AND THE BEAST / Jacqueline Durran

• DARKEST HOUR / Jacqueline Durran

• PHANTOM THREAD / Mark Bridges

• THE SHAPE OF WATER / Luis Sequeira

• VICTORIA & ABDUL / Consolata Boyle

DIRECTING

• DUNKIRK / Christopher Nolan

• GET OUT / Jordan Peele

• LADY BIRD / Greta Gerwig

• PHANTOM THREAD / Paul Thomas Anderson

• THE SHAPE OF WATER / Guillermo del Toro

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

• ABACUS: SMALL ENOUGH TO JAIL / Steve James, Mark Mitten and Julie Goldman

• FACES PLACES / Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda

• ICARUS / Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan

• LAST MEN IN ALEPPO / Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed and Søren Steen Jespersen

• STRONG ISLAND / Yance Ford and Joslyn Barnes

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

• EDITH+EDDIE / Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright

• HEAVEN IS A TRAFFIC JAM ON THE 405 / Frank Stiefel

• HEROIN(E) / Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon

• KNIFE SKILLS / Thomas Lennon

• TRAFFIC STOP / Kate Davis and David Heilbroner

FILM EDITING

• BABY DRIVER / Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos

• DUNKIRK / Lee Smith

• I, TONYA / Tatiana S. Riegel

• THE SHAPE OF WATER / Sidney Wolinsky

• THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI / Jon Gregory

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

• A FANTASTIC WOMAN / Chile

• THE INSULT / Lebanon

• LOVELESS / Russia

• ON BODY AND SOUL / Hungary

• THE SQUARE / Sweden

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

• DARKEST HOUR / Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick

• VICTORIA & ABDUL / Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard

• WONDER / Arjen Tuiten

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

• DUNKIRK / Hans Zimmer

• PHANTOM THREAD / Jonny Greenwood

• THE SHAPE OF WATER / Alexandre Desplat

• STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI / John Williams

• THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI / Carter Burwell

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

• MIGHTY RIVER from Mudbound; Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson

• MYSTERY OF LOVE from Call Me by Your Name; Music and Lyric by Sufjan Stevens

• REMEMBER ME from Coco; Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

• STAND UP FOR SOMETHING from Marshall; Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren

• THIS IS ME from The Greatest Showman; Music and Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

BEST PICTURE

• CALL ME BY YOUR NAME / Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges and Marco Morabito, Producers

• DARKEST HOUR / Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

• DUNKIRK / Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, Producers

• GET OUT / Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Jordan Peele, Producers

• LADY BIRD / Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Evelyn O’Neill, Producers

• PHANTOM THREAD / JoAnne Sellar, Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison and Daniel Lupi, Producers

• THE POST / Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

• THE SHAPE OF WATER / Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale, Producers

• THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI / Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

PRODUCTION DESIGN

• BEAUTY AND THE BEAST / Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

• BLADE RUNNER 2049 / Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola

• DARKEST HOUR / Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

• DUNKIRK / Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis

• THE SHAPE OF WATER / Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeffrey A. Melvin

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

• DEAR BASKETBALL / Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

• GARDEN PARTY / Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon

• LOU / Dave Mullins and Dana Murray

• NEGATIVE SPACE / Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata

• REVOLTING RHYMES / Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

• DEKALB ELEMENTARY / Reed Van Dyk

• THE ELEVEN O’CLOCK / Derin Seale and Josh Lawson

• MY NEPHEW EMMETT / Kevin Wilson, Jr.

• THE SILENT CHILD / Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

• WATU WOTE/ALL OF US / Katja Benrath and Tobias Rosen

SOUND EDITING

• BABY DRIVER / Julian Slater

• BLADE RUNNER 2049 / Mark Mangini and Theo Green

• DUNKIRK / Richard King and Alex Gibson

• THE SHAPE OF WATER / Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira

• STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI / Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce

SOUND MIXING

• BABY DRIVER / Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H. Ellis

• BLADE RUNNER 2049 / Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth

• DUNKIRK / Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo and Mark Weingarten

• THE SHAPE OF WATER / Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier

• STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI / David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson

VISUAL EFFECTS

• BLADE RUNNER 2049 / John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover

• GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 / Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick

• KONG: SKULL ISLAND / Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus

• STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI / Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould

• WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES / Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

• CALL ME BY YOUR NAME / Screenplay by James Ivory

• THE DISASTER ARTIST / Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

• LOGAN / Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold

• MOLLY’S GAME / Written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin

• MUDBOUND / Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

• THE BIG SICK / Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

• GET OUT / Written by Jordan Peele

• LADY BIRD / Written by Greta Gerwig

• THE SHAPE OF WATER / Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro

• THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI / Written by Martin McDonagh