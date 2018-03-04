GARDENA (CBSLA) — The driver of a vehicle has died after crashing into a Gardena mobile home on Sunday, temporarily trapping two residents inside.

After the crash unfolded just after midnight, neighbors broke windows and came to the rescue of the residents, one of whom was an 80-year-old woman.

Residents said the vehicle appeared to have been speeding down the 1500 block of W. 135th Street when it lost control, struck a utility pole, went through a fence and finally crashed into the home which erupted into flames. Cellphone vehicle captured the flames.

The driver did not survive.

Utility crews remained on scene Sunday morning to restore power to the area.

The family living inside the home had three dogs and two cats, at least one of which has not survived.

The crash remains under investigation.