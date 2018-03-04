(Credit: OC Restaurant Week)

Throughout the week, celebrate one of Orange County’s most beloved annual foodie events, OC Restaurant Week, with specials from local eateries. When you’re not tasting foods from these nearby restaurants, spend your time donating Easter baskets for children, learning about artificial intelligence, watching a famed golf tournament or shopping for home and garden items. On the weekend, enjoy a variety of art exhibits, a new brunch series and a local fun run.

Monday, March 5



Orange County Restaurant Week

Various Locations

www.ocrestaurantweek.com

Enjoy lunch specials for $10, $15 or $20 and dinner specials priced between $20 and $50 during this culinary event, now in its 11th year. Participating restaurants number to more than 150, including Social Costa Mesa, The Ranch Restaurant & Saloon, The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar and many more. Acro Yoga Class

Yogalution Movement, Long Beach

www.yogalutionmovement.com

Each Monday evening, an instructor leads an acro yoga class for more than an hour, altering each class with different techniques and challenges. Grab a partner and head out to try these poses together while learning about conditioning, shapes, calibration and communication. Easter Basket Drive

Olive Crest, Santa Ana

www.olivecrest.org

Local nonprofit Olive Crest, an organization that helps abused children, is hosting an Easter basket drive. Beginning Monday, drop off pre-filled baskets that will go to children of all ages. Suggested themes include “Star Wars” and “Frozen,” while suggested items are electronics, school supplies, gift cards or hygiene products.

Tuesday, March 6



Vino and Vinyl

The Ranch at Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach

www.theranchlb.com

On the first Tuesday of each month, The Ranch at Laguna Beach hosts Vino and Vinyl, a fun event that takes place on the resort's porch overlooking the golf course. Join owner Mark Christy for a night of tunes and musically-inspired cocktails. Born to Wrap – Basics and Beyond

Image 1 Impact, Rancho Santa Margarita

www.image1impact.com

This two-day workshop from Digital EFX Wraps kicks off on Tuesday morning, detailing the basics of vehicle wrapping. Join in to learn about full and partial wraps, real-world costs, technical considerations, vehicle preparation, application techniques, finishing tips and more. Exploring the Universe with Gravitational Waves

Irvine Barclay Theatre, Irvine

www.thebarclay.org

Join Kip Thorne, a 2017 Nobel Laureate, as he discusses the 50-year effort that went into the discovery of gravitational waves from colliding black holes, leading to the initiation of gravitational astronomy, and what it means for the future of the field.

Wednesday, March 7



Toshiba Classic

Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach

www.toshibaclassic.com

This annual golf classic kicks off on Wednesday, presenting five days of events, including the Classic Pro-Am, where locals can enhance their game with the help of the pros, and the professional competition as well as the Breakfast With a Champion event. Summer Farm-to-Fork Vegetables & Soil Preparation

Roger’s Gardens, Corona del Mar

www.rogersgardens.com

Learn all about organic, farm-to-fork gardening during this workshop led by Steve List of the Kellogg Garden. He will delve into the best ways to transform your work in the garden into nutrition by producing nourishing foods. Share your own tips or ask questions throughout. Free Comedy

Que Sera, Long Beach

www.4thstreetmarket.com

On the first and third Wednesday of each month, join Bear City as the group presents a free comedy series at nearby bar Que Sera. In addition to comedians like Casey Ley, Jon Zucker and Emily Catalano, there will be free pizza.

Thursday, March 8



Vintage Clothing and Accessories Trunk Show

American Vintage House, Newport Beach

americanvintagehouse.com

A variety of vendors come together to present a curated collection of vintage clothing and accessories for this special trunk show. In addition to the shopping opportunities, guests will have the chance to be styled by some successful vintage stylists. How Can A.I. Be Used For Social Good?

Casa Romantica, San Clemente

www.casaromantica.org

Professor Milind Tambe from USC, co-founder of the Center for A.I. in Society, discusses how artificial intelligence is enhancing society through things like the spread of health information in low-income communities to the prevention of animal poaching. Big West Tournament

Honda Center, Anaheim

www.bigwest.org

March Madness takes over the Honda Center this week as both men’s and women’s Big West teams play at the Honda Center. From quarterfinals to semifinals to championship games, there is plenty of excitement to be seen as local colleges compete.

Friday, March 9



Biggest Sale of the Year

Molly Wood Garden Design, Costa Mesa

www.mollywoodgardendesign.com

This nearby garden store will host a huge sale for one day only, offering rare plants, vintage furniture and one-of-a-kind treasures in addition to contemporary décor. The party will also feature Champagne and light bites to enjoy while you shop. Womanology

Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach

www.toshibaclassic.com

One of the events of the Toshiba Classic, Womanology will focus on women’s health and wellness with a panel discussion with female physicians from Hoag and other women who are leaders in the community. The event will also feature a brunch during the panel. “The Cripple of Inishmaan”

Camino Real Playhouse, San Juan Capistrano

www.caminorealplayhouse.org

Enjoy a strange comedy in the form of “The Cripple of Inishmaan,” which combines sweet, sentimental notions with sorrow and cruelty in an expert display of Irish storytelling. Friday is opening night of the Stage II production, which will run through March 25.

Saturday, March 10



Artist’s Conversation with Russell Pierce

The CAP Gallery, Laguna Beach

www.caplaguna.org

In conjunction with the ongoing "Change Agents" exhibition, portrait artist Russell Pierce will be on site at the CAP Gallery for a live discussion on the diverse styles and mediums used in his artwork. The free, one-hour conversation starts at noon. "American Visionary: John F. Kennedy's Life and Times"

Bowers Museum, Santa Ana

www.bowers.org

A very special exhibit opens this weekend at Bowers, detailing the life and career of former President John F. Kennedy. This look into one of the most admired political figures of all time will be displayed by more than 70 rare photographs taken before his assassination. globalFEST

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa

www.scfta.org

Two bands are coming together to celebrate Latin music and its unique sound. The vibrant style of Las Cafeteras is perfectly complemented by the music of mariachi group Flor de Toloache. Both bands will perform during globalFEST.

Sunday, March 11



Tustin Hangar Half Marathon

The District at Tustin Legacy, Tustin

www.tustinhangarhalf.com

Whether you opt for the half marathon or the 5K, you're sure to have a wonderful day out in the fresh air near Tustin's magnificent hangars. Located just next to The District, the race will wind through one of the wooden hangars that was formerly used to house blimps. Sunday Champagne Brunch

The Queen Mary, Long Beach

www.queenmary.com

Enjoy a new brunch series at the Queen Mary, a culinary adventure that will take you on a trip around the world with more than 50 different culturally inspired dishes. Western fare will be joined by carne asada tacos, Asian style Hot n’ Sour soup and more. Mozart Classical Orchestra: Strings Attached

Irvine Barclay Theatre, Irvine

www.thebarclay.org

Mozart’s Allegro from K. 137, written when the composer was only 16 years old, will be performed by the orchestra, as will four other compositions. Gran Duo for Violin & Bass by Bottesini will also be performed, featuring appearances by violinist Limor Toren and contrabassist Matt Hare.