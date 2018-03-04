Orange County Restaurant Week
Various Locations
www.ocrestaurantweek.com
Enjoy lunch specials for $10, $15 or $20 and dinner specials priced between $20 and $50 during this culinary event, now in its 11th year. Participating restaurants number to more than 150, including Social Costa Mesa, The Ranch Restaurant & Saloon, The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar and many more.
Acro Yoga Class
Yogalution Movement, Long Beach
www.yogalutionmovement.com
Each Monday evening, an instructor leads an acro yoga class for more than an hour, altering each class with different techniques and challenges. Grab a partner and head out to try these poses together while learning about conditioning, shapes, calibration and communication.
Easter Basket Drive
Olive Crest, Santa Ana
www.olivecrest.org
Local nonprofit Olive Crest, an organization that helps abused children, is hosting an Easter basket drive. Beginning Monday, drop off pre-filled baskets that will go to children of all ages. Suggested themes include “Star Wars” and “Frozen,” while suggested items are electronics, school supplies, gift cards or hygiene products.
Vino and Vinyl
The Ranch at Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach
www.theranchlb.com
On the first Tuesday of each month, The Ranch at Laguna Beach hosts Vino and Vinyl, a fun event that takes place on the resort’s porch overlooking the golf course. Join owner Mark Christy for a night of tunes and musically-inspired cocktails.
Born to Wrap – Basics and Beyond
Image 1 Impact, Rancho Santa Margarita
www.image1impact.com
This two-day workshop from Digital EFX Wraps kicks off on Tuesday morning, detailing the basics of vehicle wrapping. Join in to learn about full and partial wraps, real-world costs, technical considerations, vehicle preparation, application techniques, finishing tips and more.
Exploring the Universe with Gravitational Waves
Irvine Barclay Theatre, Irvine
www.thebarclay.org
Join Kip Thorne, a 2017 Nobel Laureate, as he discusses the 50-year effort that went into the discovery of gravitational waves from colliding black holes, leading to the initiation of gravitational astronomy, and what it means for the future of the field.
Toshiba Classic
Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach
www.toshibaclassic.com
This annual golf classic kicks off on Wednesday, presenting five days of events, including the Classic Pro-Am, where locals can enhance their game with the help of the pros, and the professional competition as well as the Breakfast With a Champion event.
Summer Farm-to-Fork Vegetables & Soil Preparation
Roger’s Gardens, Corona del Mar
www.rogersgardens.com
Learn all about organic, farm-to-fork gardening during this workshop led by Steve List of the Kellogg Garden. He will delve into the best ways to transform your work in the garden into nutrition by producing nourishing foods. Share your own tips or ask questions throughout.
Free Comedy
Que Sera, Long Beach
www.4thstreetmarket.com
On the first and third Wednesday of each month, join Bear City as the group presents a free comedy series at nearby bar Que Sera. In addition to comedians like Casey Ley, Jon Zucker and Emily Catalano, there will be free pizza.
Vintage Clothing and Accessories Trunk Show
American Vintage House, Newport Beach
americanvintagehouse.com
A variety of vendors come together to present a curated collection of vintage clothing and accessories for this special trunk show. In addition to the shopping opportunities, guests will have the chance to be styled by some successful vintage stylists.
How Can A.I. Be Used For Social Good?
Casa Romantica, San Clemente
www.casaromantica.org
Professor Milind Tambe from USC, co-founder of the Center for A.I. in Society, discusses how artificial intelligence is enhancing society through things like the spread of health information in low-income communities to the prevention of animal poaching.
Big West Tournament
Honda Center, Anaheim
www.bigwest.org
March Madness takes over the Honda Center this week as both men’s and women’s Big West teams play at the Honda Center. From quarterfinals to semifinals to championship games, there is plenty of excitement to be seen as local colleges compete.
Biggest Sale of the Year
Molly Wood Garden Design, Costa Mesa
www.mollywoodgardendesign.com
This nearby garden store will host a huge sale for one day only, offering rare plants, vintage furniture and one-of-a-kind treasures in addition to contemporary décor. The party will also feature Champagne and light bites to enjoy while you shop.
Womanology
Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach
www.toshibaclassic.com
One of the events of the Toshiba Classic, Womanology will focus on women’s health and wellness with a panel discussion with female physicians from Hoag and other women who are leaders in the community. The event will also feature a brunch during the panel.
“The Cripple of Inishmaan”
Camino Real Playhouse, San Juan Capistrano
www.caminorealplayhouse.org
Enjoy a strange comedy in the form of “The Cripple of Inishmaan,” which combines sweet, sentimental notions with sorrow and cruelty in an expert display of Irish storytelling. Friday is opening night of the Stage II production, which will run through March 25.
Artist’s Conversation with Russell Pierce
The CAP Gallery, Laguna Beach
www.caplaguna.org
In conjunction with the ongoing “Change Agents” exhibition, portrait artist Russell Pierce will be on site at the CAP Gallery for a live discussion on the diverse styles and mediums used in his artwork. The free, one-hour conversation starts at noon.
“American Visionary: John F. Kennedy’s Life and Times”
Bowers Museum, Santa Ana
www.bowers.org
A very special exhibit opens this weekend at Bowers, detailing the life and career of former President John F. Kennedy. This look into one of the most admired political figures of all time will be displayed by more than 70 rare photographs taken before his assassination.
globalFEST
Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa
www.scfta.org
Two bands are coming together to celebrate Latin music and its unique sound. The vibrant style of Las Cafeteras is perfectly complemented by the music of mariachi group Flor de Toloache. Both bands will perform during globalFEST.
Tustin Hangar Half Marathon
The District at Tustin Legacy, Tustin
www.tustinhangarhalf.com
Whether you opt for the half marathon or the 5K, you’re sure to have a wonderful day out in the fresh air near Tustin’s magnificent hangars. Located just next to The District, the race will wind through one of the wooden hangars that was formerly used to house blimps.
Sunday Champagne Brunch
The Queen Mary, Long Beach
www.queenmary.com
Enjoy a new brunch series at the Queen Mary, a culinary adventure that will take you on a trip around the world with more than 50 different culturally inspired dishes. Western fare will be joined by carne asada tacos, Asian style Hot n’ Sour soup and more.
Mozart Classical Orchestra: Strings Attached
Irvine Barclay Theatre, Irvine
www.thebarclay.org
Mozart’s Allegro from K. 137, written when the composer was only 16 years old, will be performed by the orchestra, as will four other compositions. Gran Duo for Violin & Bass by Bottesini will also be performed, featuring appearances by violinist Limor Toren and contrabassist Matt Hare.