Easter is on April 1st this year, but this is definitely no fool’s holiday, at least not in Los Angeles. In fact, this is just a happy hop-penstance since the egg-centric Sunday has typically been tracked to fall anytime between March 22 and April 25. So, count this year’s City of Angels celebration extra special by going out and engaging with other Angelenos for all kinds of county-wide events.

Burbank Spring Egg-Stravaganza

McCambridge Park 1

515 N. Glenoaks Ave.

Burbank, CA

(818) 238-5300

www.burbankca.gov

Date: March 31, 2018 at 9 a.m.

Egg hunts for every age group are the highlight of this event as far as local kids are concerned. So is the chance to meet a giant bunny who promises lots of tricks up his sleeve. Held in beautiful downtown Burbank’s engaging McCambridge Park, this particular easter party also offers bouncy houses, picture taking with that gregarious rabbit and assorted prizes for games well played. Happy Easter!

Blessing Of The Animals

El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument

532 Olivera St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 625-7074

www.olveraevents.com

Date: March 31, 2018 at 12 p.m.

On the Saturday before Easter, the ancient tradition of the Blessing of the Animals is celebrated for and by everyone, including humans and otherwise–as long as the latter pet is on a leash or secured in some way since it just works better that way with large crowds. The assemblage of animals on show runs the gamut, from cows gussied up with brilliant blooms around their necks to iguanas who have learned to love L.A. like we do. The parade proceeds along Olvera Street to hit up presiding Archbishop Jose Gomez in session as he does the blessing honors. Afterward, all kinds of partying continues, including lots of dining options and the chance to do some real nurturing at a temporary petting zoo.

Big Bunny’s Spring Fling

Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 644-4200

www.lazoo.org

Date: March 30 through April 1, 2018 at 10 a.m.

Real bunnies to stuffed bunnies to people dressed up to look like bunnies! All will be on hand at this LA Zoo gathering, an annual event that has everyone who attends hopping around this Griffith Park-centric celebration. Formal picture-taking is a must at this do, as is holding the furry creatures who are honored during the action-packed, two-day tribute.

Easter Breakfast

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 590-3100

www.aquariumofpacific.org

Date: April 1, 2018 at 8:30 a.m.

Start your Easter off a healthy yet fun way by indulging in a unique breakfast at this seaworthy Long Beach outpost. The menu– which includes chicken apple sausage, cottage breakfast potatoes made with caramelized onion and bell peppers and vegetable frittata made of squash, asparagus and cauliflower and then smothered in Jack Cheese–is bountiful. Oh, and the spread is served buffet style so nobody will mind if you abscond with more than your typical share of tiny pastries or homemade apple crumb cobbler. Actually, that’s probably expected!

Egg-Ceptional Celebration

Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden

301 N Baldwin Ave.

Arcadia, CA 91007

(626) 821-3222

www.arboretum.org

Date: March 31, 2018 at 9 a.m.

One of Los Angeles’ premiere family friendly Easter events every year, the Egg-ceptional Celebration at one of the City of Angel’s premiere botanic gardens means oodles of egg hunts, serious egg-scrabbles and even an egg safari, also know as the Egg-expedition. Prizes and refreshments take the carrot cake at this happy annual spring gathering as do fun crafts that mean you’ll create a souvenir to take home after a great day hop hop hopping with your happy clan.

EasterFest 2018

Grand Hope Park

9th & Hope St.

Los Angeles, CA. 90015

(213) 471-2415.

www.newcitychurchla.com

Date: April 1, 2018 from 2-5pm

This year, partake in the 10th Annual EasterFest at Grand Hope Park in Downtown Los Angeles on Easter Sunday from 2pm-5pm. The event, which is $5 per person or $25 per family, is open to everyone thanks to the generosity of the New City Church. There will be plenty of activities including an egg hunt, face painting, games, bounce houses, arts and crafts, book readings, popcorn and much more! Of course, there will be an Easter egg hunt with thousands of eggs so all the kids will go home with a sizable bounty.

