MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who allegedly masturbated in front of some girls in Manhattan Beach on Friday and later tried to sexually assault one of them.

The 16-year-old girl and her two teenaged female friends were contacted by a man parked in a car, who signaled for them to come toward the vehicle and asked if they needed a ride, the Manhattan Beach Police Department reported on Saturday.

“When the teenaged females walked by, the male exposed his penis while masturbating,” police said. “The three females ignored the male and continued walking.”

The suspect then approached the girls quickly and shoved one of them to the ground, police said. Once on the ground, he held the girl’s legs and touched her genital area on top of her clothing.

One of the girls fought the suspect, punching him until he released the downed girl. The three girls ran home and called police, who were dispatched about 9:37 p.m. Friday to the area of Third Street and Valley Drive.

The suspect was described as an Asian, Latino or Middle Eastern man with a dark complexion, between 20 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a red-and-black flannel shirt. His car was described as a dark-colored, four-door sedan with an Uber sticker on the passenger side of the windshield.

Manhattan Beach police asked anyone with information regarding the suspect or his car to call them at (310) 802-5133.

